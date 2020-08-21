Carolyn Lea Clutter, 74, of Prosperity, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., in her home, after a seven-year battle with a cancer-related illness.

She was born September 24, 1945, in Butler, a daughter of the late John Reichart Sr. and Yvonne Heckathorne Reichart and had been a resident of South Franklin Township since 1967.

Mrs. Clutter was a member of the Claysville United Methodist Church.

She was a 1963 graduate of Trinity High School and went on to graduate from the Oil City School of Nursing in 1967 and would earn her School Nursing Certification from the former California State Teachers College (California University) in 1973.

Mrs. Clutter was a former employee of the Washington Hospital and was last employed as the McGuffey School District nurse for over 32 years prior to retiring in 2004.

She was a former volunteer and leader with the South Franklin-Morris 4-H, Frazier-Simplex Jr. Rifle Club advisor, a former Pa. Charolais Association junior advisor and assisted her husband in all aspects of raising Angus cattle and Belgian horses.

Mrs. Clutter also enjoyed trips with the McGuffey Band and senior class trips to Florida.

On September 2, 1967, she married Earl Havel Clutter, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Carla (Eric) Dahlquist of Washington and Crystal Stepanovich and companion Jeff Kern of Butler; three granddaughters, Cailey and Courtney Dahlquist and Mia Stepanovich; a sister, Janetgail Lee of Florida; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Plants and Maryann Clutter, both of Claysville, and Sylvia Reichart of Renfrew.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, John Reichart Jr.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 23, in the Claysville United Methodist Church where a funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with Rev. Rico Vespa officiating. Private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, at the convenience of the family.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Frazier-Simplex Jr. Rifle Club, 1140 South Sunset Beach Road, Claysville, PA 15323.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all persons attending viewing and/or services will be required to wear masks.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, Rogersville.