Carolyn Mae Fuller, 77, of Prosperity, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in Donnell House.

She was born March 8, 1942, in Prosperity, a daughter of the late Charles and Viola Shipe Bird.

Carolyn was a graduate of Trinity High School and enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with family. She loved her dogs.

On January 25, 1960, she married James Fuller Sr., who died November 1, 2009.

Surviving are a son, James (Kathy) Fuller Jr. of Augusta, Ga.; three daughters, Kandy Drabeck of Waynesburg, Barbara Ringer of Prosperity and Susie (Eddie) Miller of Washington; sister Donna (Ray) Brennen of Washington; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, Charles Wayne Fuller and a sister, Judy Andreolli.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

