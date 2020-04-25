Carolyn Marie "Carol" Malone Jarvis, 77, of Wind Ridge, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in her home, after a lengthy illness.

She was born November 28, 1942, in California, a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Reinhart Malone.

Mrs. Jarvis was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School.

The bulk of her life was spent caring for others. She worked as a home health aide for Greene County Memorial Hospital for many years, until retirement.

On September 5, 1992, she married H. Kermit Jarvis.

During her life, she attended various churches throughout Greene County. Her current and final church family was the Maranatha Baptist Church of Rutan.

Carolyn loved most to share Jesus with others wherever she went. She was a prayer, an encourager and a singer. She was known for singing with her sister, Elaine, her three children and her late husband, Kermit.

She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Bible studies. She remained active with Release Time until the last year of her life.

She is survived by son William (Robin) Scritchfield of Virginia; daughter Dorothy Halford of Pennsylvania; granddaughters Kristi Scotty of Virginia, Kaitlin (Mark) Buecker of Indiana and Sara Scritchfield of Indiana; grandsons Dakota and Noah Riley of Indiana and Lee Farabee; great-grandsons Lucius and Max Scotty of Virginia; Bryce and Brandon King and stepgranddaughters Navaeh and Kimberly Millken, along with their parents Susan and Joe Millken of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are stepchildren Bob (Sharon), Don (Connie) and Jim (Susan) Jarvis; an aunt; a cousin; and a nephew.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Kermit Jarvis; her sister, Elaine Mike; her daughter, Brenda Farabee; her granddaughter, Melissa Farabee; and her uncle, Bob Reinhart.

Her many church family members, the Wind Ridge and Graysville communities, Home Health, Hospice workers and nursing aides supported, encouraged and loved this dear saint and her family through the final days of her life on earth.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Behm Funeral Home, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carolyn M. Jarvis to Children's Bible Ministries (West Greene Area), 381 Willis Road, Jefferson, PA 15344.

