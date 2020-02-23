Carolyn R. Rockwell, born February 9, 1935, formerly of West Alexander, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Hawthorne woods with family by her side

Mrs. Rockwell was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of West Alexander, where she previously served as a deacon, trustee and session member. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 656. Carolyn had graduated from West Alexander High School and attended nursing school at Ohio Valley general hospital graduating in 1956.

Mrs. Rockwell enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her longtime friend and sister-in-law Virginia Rockwell, and being a part of her community.

On August 24, 1956, she married Duaine Rockwell who later died August 27, 1997.

Surviving are two sons, Rodger D. Rockwell (Teresa) of Lawrenceville, Ga., David P. Rockwell (Michelle) of Fernandina Beach, Fla. and daughter Carol Wilson Finley (John) of Washington; two sisters, Elizabeth R. Clork of Highpoint N.C., Martha Jean Richey (David) of Roswell Ga.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Alexander Presbyterian Church or The

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373 youngfhinc.com.