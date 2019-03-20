Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ruth Wysocki.

Carolyn Ruth Wysocki, 87, of Beaver, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.

She was born December 5, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of Evelyn and Elmer Peterson of Avella.

Carolyn was a 1949 graduate of Avella High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was most important to her. She was also a good friend to many and always there to lend a helping hand. She spent many years as a member of the ladies auxiliary for Center Township Fire Hall No. 3.

She leaves her two daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Keck of South Fayette Township and Bonnie Wysocki of Aliquippa; daughter-in-law Bridget Wysocki of Aliquippa; grandchildren Dylan Wysocki and Jason (Jennifer) Miller of Aliquippa, Jade (Clayton) Reiber, Lauren Wysocki and Dan and David Woods of Aliquippa and Branden Keck of King of Prussia; great-grandchildren Dexter Wysocki and Brienne, Jaidenne and Ben Miller; sister Shirley (Howard) McIlvried of the North Hills; brother Tom Peterson of Burgettstown; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Bernard Robert Wysocki; son Bernard Thomas Wysocki; and son-in-law Tod Woods.

Funeral arrangements are private with no viewing or services and are under the care of Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, Monaca.

To share condolences and get directions and other information, visit simpsonfuneralhome. com.