Carolyn Ruth Wysocki, 87, of Beaver, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
She was born December 5, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of Evelyn and Elmer Peterson of Avella.
Carolyn was a 1949 graduate of Avella High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was most important to her. She was also a good friend to many and always there to lend a helping hand. She spent many years as a member of the ladies auxiliary for Center Township Fire Hall No. 3.
She leaves her two daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Keck of South Fayette Township and Bonnie Wysocki of Aliquippa; daughter-in-law Bridget Wysocki of Aliquippa; grandchildren Dylan Wysocki and Jason (Jennifer) Miller of Aliquippa, Jade (Clayton) Reiber, Lauren Wysocki and Dan and David Woods of Aliquippa and Branden Keck of King of Prussia; great-grandchildren Dexter Wysocki and Brienne, Jaidenne and Ben Miller; sister Shirley (Howard) McIlvried of the North Hills; brother Tom Peterson of Burgettstown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Bernard Robert Wysocki; son Bernard Thomas Wysocki; and son-in-law Tod Woods.
Funeral arrangements are private with no viewing or services and are under the care of Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, Monaca.
To share condolences and get directions and other information, visit simpsonfuneralhome. com.