Carolyn S. Orbin, 62, of Eighty Four, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

She was born June 13, 1957, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph W. Orbin and Mary Alice Hunter Orbin Saint.

Ms. Orbin was a 1975 graduate of Canon McMillan High School. She graduated from The Washington Hospital School of Nursing, received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from California University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Science degree in Nursing and Health Care Administration from Waynesburg College.

She had worked at Canonsburg Hospital Rehabilitation Center and at The Washington Hospital since 1995, where she was presently the director of Emergency Services.

Ms. Orbin was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Penguin fan and enjoyed her annual Daytona Beach vacation with her cousins, attending concerts with her friends, shopping, exercising, and playing with her dog Lemie, but most important, she was a proud and devoted CiCi to her grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Allison Hull (Mark) of Sewickley; a son, Lewis Pilkington of Eighty Four; four grandchildren, Marideth, Brady, Erin and Derek Hull; two brothers, Joseph Orbin Jr. (Barb) of Finleyville and Jerry W. Orbin (Mary Lou) of McDonald; and a sister, Diane Parkinson (Buzz) of Canonsburg; a beloved cousin, Sharon Browning of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 14, and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 15, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, with the Rev. Susan Petritis officiating. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Washington Hospital, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

