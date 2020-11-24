Carolyn Wheeler Brown, 53, of Rices Landing, was greeted into God's loving arms Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19. Carolyn held many titles in her life, but her greatest were "Mom" and "Nunnie".

Carol is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Brown Jr.; a stepdaughter, Annie Gray; two daughters, Jessica Horton and Jamie (Cory) Titchenell; and three of her greatest joys, her grandchildren, Kylie and Mason Titchenell, and Brooklyn Chambers. Also surviving are brother Paul (Liz) Wheeler Jr.; sister Christina Wheeler; brother Stephen (Jeny) Wheeler; brother Patrick (Lauren) Wheeler. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins that she truly loved and cared about.

Proceeding Carolyn in death was a son, Jason Kelly; parents Dale (Nancy) Higgs, and Paul (Nancy) Wheeler Sr.

For the past six years, Carol held the position of vocational director at Greene Arc, where she enjoyed working with individuals with disabilities. Her prior work experience included working at the Behavioral Health Unit at the former Waynesburg Hospital and a teacher at Calvary Chapel Christian School in Fredricktown. Carol was also an active member of Calvary Baptist of Uniontown.

Her family would like her to be remembered for her infectious laugh and her ability to brighten anyone's day. Her family takes peace in knowing that she knew and loved her Lord and Savior, and is now dancing in Heaven with Jesus!

Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home.