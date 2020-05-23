Carrie E. Snow, 70, of McMurray, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.She was born December 27, 1949, in Gratztown, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Jarmon Little.Mrs. Snow was a homemaker and Methodist by faith.She enjoyed cooking and baking, being known for her lady locks and nut rolls, along with playing cards and PacMan and trips to the casino.Surviving are her husband, Donald Snow Sr.; a son, Donald Snow Jr. of McMurray; a daughter, Holly Hughes (Frederick Barton) of McMurray; three brothers, William Little of Great Falls, Mont., John Little of Washington and Robert Little of Fredericktown; two sisters, Sarah Schafer of Eighty Four and Leslie Mullen of McMurray; five grandchildren, Donald III, Haley, RJ, Colby and Carrie; and many nieces and nephews.Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, May 26, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2020.