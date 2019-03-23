Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Roberta Amos.

Carrie Roberta "Bertie" Amos, 89, of West Alexander, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 13, 1929, in Valley Grove, W.Va, a daughter of the late Robert Henry Watson and Sarah Violet Richmond Watson.

Roberta was a member of West Alexander United Methodist Church and West Alexander Legion Auxiliary, Post 656. She enjoyed playing cards, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her two great-granddaughters.

On October 15, 1948, she married Harold "Lee" Amos, Sr., who passed away May 16, 1998.

Surviving are granddaughter Michelle (Harry) Lea Moore and great-granddaughters Sarah and Emma Moore of West Alexander.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a son, Harold "Lee" Amos, Jr.; granddaughter Brandy Lea Amos; brothers Carol Watson, James Watson and Claire Watson; and sisters Betty Watson and Delvera Wallace.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday in Young Funeral Home, 219 Main Street, Claysville, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 25. Burial will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to West Alexander Legion Auxiliary, Post 656, PO Box 32, West Alexander, PA, 15376.