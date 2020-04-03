Carrie V. Morrison, 73, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was a 20-year employee of Kade Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald J. Morrison; and her youngest son, Michael R. Hamilton.

She is survived by her two children, William Buzz (Christine Rogers) Hoffman of Bridgeville and Ella (Bob) Malarkey of Washington; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements by All Counties Cremation Services, 164 W. Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, (724) 705-4580. All services will be private.