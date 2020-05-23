Casey June Sefzik
1993 - 2020
Casey June Sefzik, 27, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.She was born February 27, 1993, in Washington, a daughter of Martin and Lynne Kennedy Puchi.Ms. Sefzik was a 2011 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a son, Bristol Allen Sefzik; a brother, Richard A. Sefzik III and wife Chelsea of Atlanta, Ga.; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Kennedy of Houston; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Due to the present situation, services and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
