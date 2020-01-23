Catherine A. Sitkawitz Crichley, 79, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital, after a nearly four-year battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

She was born October 28, 1940, in Chicago, Ill, a daughter of Laura A. Wassall Mercer.

Mrs. Crichley was a 1958 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, attended Robert Morris College and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston.

She was an accounts manager with AT&T in Pittsburgh for 16 years and then study manager with Primary Physicians Research in Bridgeville, before retiring in 2010.

Mrs. Crichley enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, watching and playing along with "Jeopardy" and spending time with her granddaughter.

On November 7, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd W. Crichley, who died August 28, 1967.

Surviving are daughters Deanna L. Crichley (John Myers) of Houston and Sharon L. Crichley Spadaro, with whom she made her home; a granddaughter, Amanda N. Spadaro of New York, N.Y.; a sister, Judith A. Tetino (Steve) of Canonsburg; sisters-in-law Karen Moxon (John) of Strabane and Kathy Berola (Michael) of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the .

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.