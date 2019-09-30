Catherine B. "Katy" Gessler, 95, of Washington, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born June 10, 1924, in Canonsburg, the eldest daughter of the late Dominic Papetti and Mary Malley Papetti.

For the past 37 years, Mrs. Gessler was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Washington, where she participated in the Tuesday night prayer group for 15 years. She was a past member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church, McMurray, and St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg.

Mrs. Gessler enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking and loved to clean! She also loved spending time with grandchildren and family.

She worked in the recreation departments of Mayview State Hospital and Western Center, Canonsburg, for 23 years, retiring in 1980.

On January 7, 1945, she married Frank L. Gessler, who passed away December 28, 2002.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen L. Woodrum of Washington; a son, Frank L. Gessler (Liz) of Washington; six grandchildren, Patrick Lawhorn, Kristie Gnagey (Chad), Chad Gessler (Chiara), Audra Byer (Dave), Jesse Gessler and Ashley Gessler; eight great-grandchildren, Damien Lawhorn, Trent Gnagey, Mariah Hanna, Tyler Gnagey, Gabriella Gessler, Nicholas Gessler, Nola Byer and Eden Byer; three sisters, Norma Da Pra, Violet Gessler and Donna Richards; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with Father George Chortos as celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens, Route 19, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to .

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneral Home.com.