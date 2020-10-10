Catherine Hart, 95, formerly of Carmichaels died at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Personal Care at Evergreen in Waynesburg.

She was born Saturday, July 4, 1925 in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Evan Hart and Mary Emma Mt Joy Hart.

Miss Hart was a member of the Carmichaels United Methodist Church, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and she enjoyed shopping and sewing doll clothes for her niece Autumn and traveling. She worked for L.T.V. Steel in Nemacolin, as a secretary.

She is survived by her two Nieces, Davinee (Peter) Haluska of Willoughby, Ohio and Autumn (Randy) Laskody of Waynesburg. Deceased are two sisters, Louise Mark and Elaine Wood.

At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation. Funeral Services will be Private and held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Dayton D. Mix officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton FH,Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director,197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA 15370 are entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, PA.

The family suggests Memorials be made to Carmichaels First United Methodist Church 104 W. South St. Carmichaels, PA 15320 Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.