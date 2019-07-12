Homemaker, Retired RN, and member of St. Ann Church

Catherine L. Foltz, 89, a resident of Aleppo, died peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019, in her home, surrounded by family.

Catherine "Kate" was born August 9, 1929, in Deep Valley, to Rex and Louise Wright.

Catherine was a homemaker, farmer, nurse and a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. She enjoyed country living, spending time with her family and ministering to neighbors in need.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; brother Wayne Wright; and sons-in-law Timothy Nulph and Eugene Karg.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 66 years, Joseph Foltz, and four children, Stephen (Stephanie) Foltz of Dekalb, Ill., Matthew (Deborah) Foltz of Winchester, Va., Sarah Karg of Aleppo and Peggy (Duane) Bennett of Philippi, W.Va. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Catherine will be laid to rest in the Karg family cemetery following a private internment service. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in St. Ann's Catholic Church, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to St. Ann's Soup Kitchen. For more information, contact St. Ann Parish.