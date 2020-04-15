Catherine Louise Padovich, 92, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in O'Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

Catherine was born July 21, 1927, in Bentleyville, to the late Daniel and Sophie Besedick.

She was a member of St. Bernedette Catholic Church.

Catherine enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and she was also very proficient in dressmaking and tailoring.

Besides her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas M. Padovich; four brothers, David, Nicholas, Andy and Emil; and two sisters, Judy Schemoney and Mildred Perchensky.

Catherine is survived by her son, George (Gerrie) Padovich; her three daughters, Karen Kotick, Patricia Padovich and Joann (Sean) McGuiness; and granddaughter Gina Marie (Shawn) Kief.

Funeral services for Catherine are private, Interment will be in Brookfield Cemetery. A public memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

