Catherine M. Luckey
1942 - 2020
Catherine M. "Hon" Luckey, 77, of Fredericktown, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.

She was born November 11, 1942, in Millsboro, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Price Rossell.

A homemaker, Hon enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard. She was known to take in any stray dog or cat that came her way.

Surviving are several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Hon was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a son, Charles "Chuck" Rossell, who died November 11, 2015; two brothers, Fred Rossell and Charles "Buzz" Rossell; and a sister, Louise Conard, who passed away November 4, 2019.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, June 12, in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, PA 15333, with Pastor Paul Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Greenlee Funeral Home - Fredericktown
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Greenlee Funeral Home - Fredericktown
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee Funeral Home - Fredericktown
42 Bank Street at Crawford Road
Fredericktown, PA 15333
(724) 377-2232
