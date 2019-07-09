Catherine "TaTa" Pasquale Spahr, 92, of Courtney, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Mon Valley Care Center.

She was born February 12, 1927, in Courtney, a daughter of Luigi Pasquale and Theresa Vigliotti Pasquale Bodey.

Catherine was a lifelong resident of Courtney and a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela. She loved cooking, baking and taking care of her family and later her grandchildren. Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite holidays to prepare for.

She is survived by three sons, George "Pete" (Patty) Spahr of Wexford, Larry (Teresa) Spahr of Finleyville and Scott Spahr of Monongahela; daughter Sharla (Larry) Golashewski of Monongahela; five grandchildren, Craig and Caroline Spahr, Lauren (Bryan) Messina, Tyler (Andrea) Spahr and Austin (Nicole) Spahr; three stepgrandchildren, Floyd McCurry, Doug (Karla) McCurry and Maria (Keith) Lusk; 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Dolores Spahr and Betty Magiske.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Pete" Spahr Jr., who died June 25, 2011, and her brother, Louis Pasquale.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Thursday, July 11, in St. Damien of Molokai Church, Monongahela, with the Rev. Patrick Barkey as celebrant. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.