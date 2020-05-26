Catherine R. Shultz
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine R. "Katy" Shultz, 75, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home.She was born April 23, 1945, in Lewisburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lewis and Katherine Fogus Ridgway.Katy received her bachelor of science degree in social work and a master's degree in social work, both from West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va.She was the former executive director of Hospice Care Inc. in Waynesburg and Washington, until her retirement in 2009. Before that, she had worked at Elder Care Services in Morgantown.Katy was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, where she had also served as an elder of the church and volunteered in many different capacities in church activities.She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the Pennsylvania Association of Social Workers.On June 21, 1996, she married Michael W. Romesburg, who survives.Also surviving are a daughter, Julie (Jeff) Hobday of Sumter, S.C.; a granddaughter, Mallory Hobday of Sumter; a sister, Jane (Charles) Livesay of Roanoke, Va., and their children, Lori (Randy) Peggins of Roanoke and Jill Livesay of Richmond, Va.; two great-nephews, Ethan and Carson Peggins; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Rose) Romesburg of Washington and their children, Mike (Amy) Romesburg of Waynesburg, Nathan (Kristen) Romesburg of Washington and Maria (Jason Currie) Matuscak of Ontario, Canada; and five great-nieces, Quinn, Harper, Cecilia, Layla and Teresa.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice of Washington.Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, the viewing and services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved