Catherine R. "Katy" Shultz, 75, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home.She was born April 23, 1945, in Lewisburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lewis and Katherine Fogus Ridgway.Katy received her bachelor of science degree in social work and a master's degree in social work, both from West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va.She was the former executive director of Hospice Care Inc. in Waynesburg and Washington, until her retirement in 2009. Before that, she had worked at Elder Care Services in Morgantown.Katy was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, where she had also served as an elder of the church and volunteered in many different capacities in church activities.She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the Pennsylvania Association of Social Workers.On June 21, 1996, she married Michael W. Romesburg, who survives.Also surviving are a daughter, Julie (Jeff) Hobday of Sumter, S.C.; a granddaughter, Mallory Hobday of Sumter; a sister, Jane (Charles) Livesay of Roanoke, Va., and their children, Lori (Randy) Peggins of Roanoke and Jill Livesay of Richmond, Va.; two great-nephews, Ethan and Carson Peggins; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Rose) Romesburg of Washington and their children, Mike (Amy) Romesburg of Waynesburg, Nathan (Kristen) Romesburg of Washington and Maria (Jason Currie) Matuscak of Ontario, Canada; and five great-nieces, Quinn, Harper, Cecilia, Layla and Teresa.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice of Washington.Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, the viewing and services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from May 26 to May 27, 2020.