Cathy J. Flynn, 77, of Washington, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice of Washington.She was born January 8, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of the late John C. and Emma "Betty" Roux Collis.She was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School, and she was in retail for many years, working for store's like Lang's and Teek's Fine Shoe Store. She went on to work for the State Department of Revenue in Pittsburgh, the Avis Arbor Women's Shelter, Career Links, and she retired from the Washington County Community Foundation.Cathy enjoyed crafting, gardening, and, in her younger years, dancing.She was a member of the Democratic Women's Club.In May of 1964, in Washington, she married Michael Flynn. Mr. Flynn, her ex-husband, survives.Also surviving are a son, Michael R. Flynn III of San José, Costa Rica; a daughter, Erin Elizabeth Flynn of Washington; three grandchildren, Michael Flynn IV, Anthony "Rocco" Flynn and Anthony M. Bruno; a niece, Gina Collis; and two nephews, Michael and Samuel Collis.Deceased are a brother, John "Skeeter" Collis; and a nephew, John "Little Skeeter" Collis.All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Washington County Community Foundation at www.wccf.net, or to the Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.