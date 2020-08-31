Cathy L. Speer, 67, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House. She was born June 21, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Caldwell Haskins, Florence Haskins and Edward J. Haskins.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth C. Speer Sr. (April 6, 2020); two brothers, one sister, and stepsister Patricia McGuire.

Cathy was Catholic by faith. She was a proud graduate of Penn State University, with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. She loved gardening and spending time with family, especially her grandkids, who meant everything to her.

She is survived by daughter Aimee Stevens (Jason) of New Cumberland, W.Va.; sons Kenneth C. Speer Jr. (Melissa) of Pennsylvania and C. Shawn Speer (Cheryl) of Washington; grandchildren Peyton, Trenton, Lacie, Kaitlyn, Tugs, Paul and Joy; brothers-in-law Lee Speer Sr. (Marcy) and David Speer (Lisa); sister-in-law Cissy Speer; one brother, one stepsister and several stepbrothers.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at noon for both Cathy and Kenneth Saturday, September 5, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va., with Pastor Linda presiding.

