1/
Cathy L. Speer
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cathy L. Speer, 67, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House. She was born June 21, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Caldwell Haskins, Florence Haskins and Edward J. Haskins.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth C. Speer Sr. (April 6, 2020); two brothers, one sister, and stepsister Patricia McGuire.

Cathy was Catholic by faith. She was a proud graduate of Penn State University, with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. She loved gardening and spending time with family, especially her grandkids, who meant everything to her.

She is survived by daughter Aimee Stevens (Jason) of New Cumberland, W.Va.; sons Kenneth C. Speer Jr. (Melissa) of Pennsylvania and C. Shawn Speer (Cheryl) of Washington; grandchildren Peyton, Trenton, Lacie, Kaitlyn, Tugs, Paul and Joy; brothers-in-law Lee Speer Sr. (Marcy) and David Speer (Lisa); sister-in-law Cissy Speer; one brother, one stepsister and several stepbrothers.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at noon for both Cathy and Kenneth Saturday, September 5, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va., with Pastor Linda presiding.

www.steelandwolfe.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home Inc
380 Penco Rd
Weirton, WV 26062
(304) 748-3721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved