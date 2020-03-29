Cecil "Randall" Walker, 84, died unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington Hospital, due to sudden health complications.

Randall was born January 30, 1936, at home in Hallsville, Texas, a son of the late Cecil and Lena Walker.

He was the beloved husband of Edwyna "Joy" Walker; loving father of Eric Walker, Lisa (Greg) Hester, David (Lisa) Walker and the late Steven Walker; and proud grandfather of Abby, Joey, Michael, Ben and Ryan.

Randall graduated from Hallsville Senior High School, Class of 1954. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army as SP5 and in the reserves through 1963. He graduated from North Texas State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1958, where he met his sweetheart and future wife, Joy. They celebrated 59 years of marriage in June 2019.

He retired in 2001 after 40 years with Goodyear industrial sales.

He enjoyed running, gardening with his wife and singing and playing bells in his church. He sang with the Char Val and Alcoa singers.

Randall also enjoyed making grape juice, apple cider, and homemade ice cream infused with homegrown blueberries.

He was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 45 years where he will be missed dearly.

He was a true gentleman, patient, quick with a joke, very supportive of his family and a true disciple of his Lord. He lived his life with a strong sense of responsibility, a loving smile, kind words and a constant stable presence for us all to be strengthened by.

A celebration of his life will be held later this year in Beinhauer Funeral Home, Peters Township.

Those who wish to remember Randall in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Rd, McMurray, PA 15317.

