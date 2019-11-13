Cecilia "Celie" Butka, 96, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019, in ManorCare, McMurray.

She was born August 5, 1923, in Marneval, France, a daughter of the late Ignatius and Czeslawa Kaplewicz.

Mrs. Butka lived in Canonsburg since 1945 and had been a member of St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a quality inspector at the former RCA and Tac-Tec plants in both Canonsburg and Meadow Lands, where she worked since 1952 and was known as one of the "RCA Girls."

On March 17, 1945, she married Harry Butka, who passed away March 11, 1997.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Harriet Metcalfe and husband Ron G. of Marietta, Ohio; her son, Timothy Butka of Ashburn, Va.; seven grandchildren, Robert Bitz, Beth Darney, Jerome Bitz, John Paul, Jennifer, Allison and Veronica Butka; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Celie was the last of her immediate family. Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are her son, Walter Butka, and brother, Zigmund "Simon" Kaplewicz.

At Mrs. Butka's request, there will be no public visitation and she will return to her birthplace in France to be laid to rest.

