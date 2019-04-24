Cecilia Garritano, 91, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in her home in Slovan, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 20, 1927, in Slovan, a daughter of Anthony and Mary Pauchnik Dvorsak.

Mrs. Garritano attended Union High School. She retired from Woodville State Hospital as a psychiatric aide in 1985.

Cecilia belonged to Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers and Our Lady of Lourdes Choir. She loved planting flowers and taking care of her lawn.

She is survived by her children, Joanne (Carl) Lombardo, Patricia (Ted) Wright and Joseph Garritano; daughters-in-law Bonnie Garritano and Debbie Noble; grandchildren Jennifer (Chuck) Laush, Teddy (Jenny Lee) Wright, Brandon (Mindy) Wright, Kara (Shawn) Carl, Robbie Garritano and Nicole (Greg) Sechler; great-grandchildren Tyler and Christian Wright, Jillian Lombardo and Kody Sechler; and siblings Theresa Rozmus, Frances Crystal and Robert Dvorsak.

Mrs. Garritano was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Romeo Garritano; her son, Robert Garritano; and siblings Anthony, John and Jim Dvorsak, Mary McCombs and Betty Polen.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Young Funeral Home, 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, www.youngfhinc.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Cecilia's memory may do so to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.