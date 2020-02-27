Cecilia L. Tenner (1957 - 2020)
Service Information
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
a blessing service
Kegel Funeral Home, Inc.
Obituary
Cecilia L. Tenner, 62, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington.

She was born April 27, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Clarence and Marie Opferman Kirchner.

Mrs. Tenner was retired as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Finleyville.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and the Hackett Club, was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed playing guitar, but most importantly, loved her family dearly.

Surviving is a son, Robert E. Tenner of Finleyville; a daughter, Erika Talaga (Bill) of Houston; three brothers, William Kirchner of The Villages, Fla., Lawrence Kirchner and Paul Kirchner, both of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Charlotte Maceikis, Gayle Fetherlin (Netz) and Mary Kirchner, all of Port Charlotte, Fla.; two grandchildren, Andrew and Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is her husband, Robert W. Tenner Jr., who died February 17, 2019.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, with Father Pierre Falkenhan officiating. Private interment will be held at Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
