Cecilia Luketich, 93, of Ellsworth, left this life for a better one on the 30th of September, 2020. A lifelong resident of Ellsworth, Cecilia was born February 28, 1927.

The daughter of Thomas "Tomo" and Elizabeth Rupcich Luketich, she grew up with her five brothers on Pine Street in Ellsworth. While her father and brothers worked the local mines, Cecilia established herself as a model employee at the Charleroi Corning plant. After 50 years of service at the plant, she retired in 1986.

Always cheerful, respectful, kind and caring, Cecilia was happiest when she danced and sang at Croatian events throughout the Mon Valley. A lifelong member of St. George Lodge 354 Croatian Fraternal Union of America in Cokeburg, she frequented the Cokeburg Croatian Home for picnics, dances, folk music and social events. An accomplished folk dancer and instructor, Cecilia could be counted on to be on the dance floor performing ethnic Croatian Kolo dances to the lively tunes of many Croatian Tamburitza groups. For decades, until her golden years, Cecilia was a volunteer, instructor and active supporter at her lodge and club. Her circle of relatives, friends and fellow Croatians were blessed by her easy-going style and friendly smile.

She leaves behind a number of caring relatives; nephews, Thomas and Timothy Luketich and their families; and her dear cousin, Drago Luketich, who took care of her for over the last 20 years.

She is the last of her immediate family and has six brothers deceased, Joseph F. Luketich, Thomas George Luketich, Daniel Luketich, John P. Luketich, Paul Luketich and Steve Luketich.

Friends are welcome from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, October 3, in Saint Katharine Drexel, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas as celebrant. Masks are required in the church.

A procession will follow to Saint Luke Cemetery, Bentleyville for the Rite of Committal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Croatian Fraternal Union Scholarship Fund, 100 Delaney Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Arrangements are in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

