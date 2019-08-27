Cedric G. Vowcheck, 77, of Washington, passed away surrounded by family Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Born August 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Anne and George Vowcheck. He was the beloved husband to Shirley Vowcheck for 54 years; loving father to Michelle (Wright) Yarborough, Denise (Scott) Blasey, Eric (Christina) Vowcheck; cherished pap to Alice and Lewis Yarborough, Sofia, Ava and Gracelyn Blasey and Brooke, Lyla and Cora Vowcheck; loving brother to Tamara Watreas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Stofcheck.

Cedric was an avid golfer and cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, in Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cedric's name to Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

