Cedric G. Vowcheck (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Shirley, I am so sorry to hear of Cedric's passing. He will..."
    - DeAnna Schifko Strickland
  • "Tammy and Shirley, My deepest sympathy to you."
    - Alexa Conklin Gilles
  • "Shirley, Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your..."
Service Information
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
15317
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
119 West Chestnut Street
Washington, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cedric G. Vowcheck, 77, of Washington, passed away surrounded by family Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Born August 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Anne and George Vowcheck. He was the beloved husband to Shirley Vowcheck for 54 years; loving father to Michelle (Wright) Yarborough, Denise (Scott) Blasey, Eric (Christina) Vowcheck; cherished pap to Alice and Lewis Yarborough, Sofia, Ava and Gracelyn Blasey and Brooke, Lyla and Cora Vowcheck; loving brother to Tamara Watreas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Stofcheck.

Cedric was an avid golfer and cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, in Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cedric's name to Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Please view and sign the family's online guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.