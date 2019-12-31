Chad H. W. Loresch, 37, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

He was born October 28, 1982, in St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Harry William Loresch III and Lynne M. Wykowski Loresch, who resides in Washington.

He graduated with honors from Washington High School in 2001 and Community College of Allegheny County with an associate degree in mathematics. He was then accepted into the University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering.

Mr. Loresch was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Washington.

The Meadows Racetrack and Casino employed him as a member of their culinary team.

He was a gifted athlete who enjoyed electronics and working on computers, snowboarding and playing golf. He also enjoyed playing guitar and composing music.

He was a loving son to Lynne M. Wykowski Loresch of Washington and devoted brother to Philip (Jessica) Pangburn of Blanco, Texas. Surviving are a niece and nephew, Zoe Pangburn and Ethan Pangburn; and several cousins; an aunt, Martha and uncle, Sturgis Butler; and uncle, Dennis Mongoven.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the church. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Choir.

Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.