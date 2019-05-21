Chad Owen "Philly" Phillips, 43, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

He was born December 13, 1975, in Washington, a son of William O. and Nancy L. Bernardi Phillips of Canonsburg.

Mr. Phillips lived most of his life in Canonsburg and graduated from Canon-McMillan High School, where he excelled in many sports, receiving letters in baseball, football and track. Philly loved baseball and played Little League through high school and throughout his years at Bethany College.

He was a member of American Legion Post 902 in Houston and had played on its baseball team. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed music, both new country and older rock.

Chad was employed with Bella Enterprises laying pipeline at the time of his death. Being raised Catholic, he was a Christian.

Left behind to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Jennifer R. Sundy, whom he married October 27, 2001; daughter Kylia Phillips; stepdaughter Alyssa Neal; two brothers, William M. Phillips of Norwood, Colo., and Brad L. (Lori) Phillips of Forest Hill, Md.; his sister, Karie L. VanWie of Cecil Township; his mother-in-law, Maria A. Sundy; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, Darla Tripoli, LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A celebration of Chad's life will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, in the funeral home.

