Chad Stack

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Stack.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Chad Stack, 45, of Cecil, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, as a result of a vehicle accident.

He was born October 16, 1974, in Bethel Park, to parents Thomas E. Stack Sr. and the late Jessie A. Mitch-Hudak.

Of the many loves in life, his two daughters and his mother came first. Passionate about God, country, hockey and fishing, he was also a fiercely loving and loyal protector of his family and dear friends.

He worked under Bob Heckla as a global tax documentation specialist at BNY-Mellon for 21 years.

Surviving are daughters Kelcie A. and Garnet R. Stack of Cecil; brother Thomas E. Stack Jr. (Ashley N.) and nephew Ayden J. Stack of Tucson, Ariz.; father Thomas E. Stack Sr. of Muskogee, Okla.; aunt Deborah L. DeLisio (Joseph G.) of Peters Township and James M. Mitch Jr. of Tionesta; aunt Maryann Hupe (Bob) of Austin, Texas; cousin Gloria F. Chadwick of Tolleson, Ariz.; and the mother of his children, Robin T. Theiss-Stack of Canonsburg.

Due to the recent restrictions of Covid19, a private family viewing was held.

To be contacted with information about planning a Celebration of Chad's Life and information on how to donate to the trust for Kelsie and Garnet, please send name, relationship and contact information to: Deekngo5@gmail.com.

Services are entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.