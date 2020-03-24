Chad Stack, 45, of Cecil, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, as a result of a vehicle accident.

He was born October 16, 1974, in Bethel Park, to parents Thomas E. Stack Sr. and the late Jessie A. Mitch-Hudak.

Of the many loves in life, his two daughters and his mother came first. Passionate about God, country, hockey and fishing, he was also a fiercely loving and loyal protector of his family and dear friends.

He worked under Bob Heckla as a global tax documentation specialist at BNY-Mellon for 21 years.

Surviving are daughters Kelcie A. and Garnet R. Stack of Cecil; brother Thomas E. Stack Jr. (Ashley N.) and nephew Ayden J. Stack of Tucson, Ariz.; father Thomas E. Stack Sr. of Muskogee, Okla.; aunt Deborah L. DeLisio (Joseph G.) of Peters Township and James M. Mitch Jr. of Tionesta; aunt Maryann Hupe (Bob) of Austin, Texas; cousin Gloria F. Chadwick of Tolleson, Ariz.; and the mother of his children, Robin T. Theiss-Stack of Canonsburg.

Due to the recent restrictions of Covid19, a private family viewing was held.

To be contacted with information about planning a Celebration of Chad's Life and information on how to donate to the trust for Kelsie and Garnet, please send name, relationship and contact information to: Deekngo5@gmail.com.

Services are entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.