Challen H. Yeager, 84, of Waynesburg, died at 12:14 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home.

He was born Monday, October 7, 1935, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Justice Yeager and Goldie Kearns Yeager.

He was a lifelong resident of Greene County. He worked for many saw mills throughout the area and retired from Weyhaeauser in Jefferson. He attended Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg.

Challen is predeceased by his wife, Donna Lee Donley Yeager, whom he married on November 3, 1956. Also predeceased are four brothers, Alan, James, Clyde and Hugh Yeager.

Surviving are two brothers, Kenneth (Shirley) Yeager and William (Jane) Yeager, both of Beaver Falls; and a beloved sister, Nancy (Fred) Buriss of Houston.

Challen was a man of very few words, when he did speak you listened. He worked hard all of his life and was a faithful servant of God. Happiness was found in watching old westerns, the news and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He loved all desserts and had a great fondness for lemon pie. He never missed a gathering with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Debbie Hughes of Point Marion, Diane Brewer of Waynesburg and Tracey Yeager of Waynesburg, with whom he made his home. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews; his loving grandchildren, Nicole Arroyo, Shannon Brewer, Chanell Daniocek, Joshua Brewer and Autumn Hughes; great-grandchildren, Emily, Aaron, Damon, Shaylor, Alaina and Harper Quinn due in May 2020. They are each responsible for changing his life by softening his heart and opening a floodgate of pure love and fulfillment.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, with Pastor Richard Berkey officiating. Burial will be in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County, PA 15370. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.