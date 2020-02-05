Challen W. Waychoff III (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Greene County Memorial Park Chapel
1003 Jefferson Road
Waynesburg, PA
Obituary
Challen W. Waychoff III, of Wheeling, W.Va., and hometown of Waynesburg, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Wheeling Hospital.

He was born April 14, 1949, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Andrew and Mary Gusic Waychoff. He was the owner of Heavenly Water and Gator Investments.

He is survived by four children, Challen Waychoff, Pierce Waychoff, Samantha Price and Tara Chiuminatta; two sisters, Janet Waychoff and Skay Rigney; and eight grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 7, in Greene County Memorial Park Chapel, 1003 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg. A private service will follow with the Rev. Janet L. Waychoff officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020
