Charlene E. Snatchko, of Carnegie, formerly of Haygood, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born June 11, 1952, in Washington, to the late Howard Snatchko Sr. and Evelyn Speer Snatchko. Charlene was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Mottiqua and Nancy Milletary.

Charlene dedicated her life to her children and her career. She was a retired psychiatric registered nurse at both Woodville and Mayview state hospitals. She was an advocate for those suffering with mental illnesses and was passionate about caring for an underserved and sometimes forgotten population.

She is survived by her three children, Marchelle Haygood, Lynnette Haygood and Bernard (Safiyyah) Brooks, and stepdaughter Janell Runco-Aguon. She is also survived by her siblings, Eileen (Larry) Worstell, Howard "Sonny" (Dianna) Snatchko Jr., Leonard (Sharon) Snatchko and Theodore "Ted" Snatchko; her grandchildren, Deon "Che," Jaque, Brandon, Nakia, Abdul-Fattaah, Abdullah, Indya, Jaden, Abdul-Azeez, Abdur-Rahmaan, Jaila, Neena, Abdul-Wahhaab and Abdul-Lateef; two great-grandsons, Basel and Haleem; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation and burial will be private and arranged through Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, Carnegie.

