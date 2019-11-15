Charlene Kathryn Skriba, 77, of Charleroi, died peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the home of her daughter located in the Poconos, after a fierce battle with cancer.

Born in Daisytown, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Irene Berczik Sustrik.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John M. Skriba Sr.; one daughter, Charlynn Scheuermann and husband Carl of Dingmans Ferry; and grandchildren, Anton, Daniel, Kathryn and Julia Scheuermann.

Charlene is also survived by two sons; three additional grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

As per Charlene's request, she was cremated and no services will be held.

To share condolences with Charlene's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.