Charlene L. "Char" Paluda, 80, of Canonsburg, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray.

She was born November 7, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late Merle Nuzum, and Clara Goslin Nuzum (William L. Reed) Reed.

Charlene attended Washington High School in Washington.

Growing up, she attended the Full Gospel Tabernacle in West End of Washington, where her uncle and grandfather were pastors. She also attended the Central Assembly of God for a period of time.

Mrs. Paluda worked at Taylor's Drug Store (where she met her first husband); the Peggy Ann Shop (which was managed by her mother); the Paris Shop; Howard Johnson's (where she worked with her brother, David); the Chalfont Restaurant, in McMurray; Ramada Inn (where she worked with her sister); Brockway #1/Hazel Atlas; Bobbie Brooks (where she met several lifetime friends); the George Washington Hotel; and finally at Washington-Greene ARS, where she started out as an aid, and moved her way up, retiring as a manager.

Charlene last resided at the Canon House in Canonsburg, where she made several close friends. She loved playing bingo and pokeno, and was ultimately selected to "call" for both games. She also enjoyed crocheting, crafts, art and music, especially music from the 50s. Some of her favorite music artists were Elvis, Tom Jones, Kenny Rogers and Barry Manilow. She actively enjoyed participating in, and attending, many events that involved her children and grandchildren over the years. One of the recent highlights in her life was celebrating her 80th birthday with her family and friends at Franco's Trattoria Restaurant in McMurray. Above all, she loved her family.

On February 24, 1962, she married John F. Paluda, who passed away August 11, 1996.

Surviving are a daughter, Robin Paluda (Bradley W.) Acklin of Burgettstown; two siblings, Joseph (the late Naomi) Nuzum of Washington and Susie (Harold) Bowman of Canonsburg; grandchildren Kimberly A. Strope, Ginger M. Strope, Brittany N. Acklin and Courtney E. Acklin (Ryan) Kelley; great-grandchildren Joseph, Sheridan, Savannah, Sierra, William and Bradley, arriving in May; a great-great-granddaughter, Kambrii; former daughter-in-law Pamela Graham of Washington; several nieces and nephews; and her former husband, Richard L. "Dick" Strope of Washington.

Deceased are a son, Richard J. Strope; and a brother, David Nuzum.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, with Pastor Todd Stemple officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery in Washington.

