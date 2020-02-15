Charles A. Haynes, 81, of New Eagle, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. He was born May 16, 1938, in Canonsburg, a son of Thomas P. and Hildegard Braun Haynes.

A 1956 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, Mr. Haynes worked for many years at the former Forbes Steel Mill in Canonsburg until his retirement. A member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg, he served four years on Canonsburg Boro Council.

He was an avid reader who enjoyed watching baseball and when his children and grandchildren were younger, was proud that he was able to coach them for 16 years throughout their youth baseball programs.

Surviving are his wife, Betty J. Weaver Haynes, whom he married January 13, 1990; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Charles and Mim Haynes of Erie, Michael and Jeannine Haynes of Venetia, Bill Haynes of Atlanta, and Tom and Leanne Haynes of Akron, Ohio; two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa Webb of Cecil, and Gina and Shawn McNamara of Carroll Township; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

At the family's request there will be no public services.

Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.