Charles A. Kramer, 76, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Born on December 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Frank and Wilma Kramer.

Beloved husband to Gail Kramer for 53 years. Loving father to Drew (Lisa Fitzgerald) Kramer, Jeff (Cinnamon) Kramer, and Melissa (Daniel Foster) Kramer; cherished grandfather to Jeffrey, William, Calvin, Grant and Sawyer Kramer; dear brother to sister Wilma Kramer, Katie McCarthy, Frank Kramer, Herman Kramer, Luke Kramer, Bernice Beuchel, and Grace Budd.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6 at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.

