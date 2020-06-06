Charles A. Sorice, 60, of Washington, peacefully died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in his home, with his family present.

He was born June 12, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Anthony Sorice and Kathryn Wyland Sorice.

In May, Charles celebrated working 38 years for ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, Coca-Cola Enterprises and Cameron Coca-Cola. He also worked for the Washington Park and was a hockey coach at the Washington Park Ice Rink. In addition, he was a printer for Graham Printing.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Parish.

Charles was a 1977 graduate of Washington High School.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 175 and The Independent Club.

He enjoyed playing ice hockey, softball and baseball, as well as watching the Pirates and Penguins on TV. He was an avid fan of the rock group Jethro Tull and had a personal acquaintance with them and loved The Three Stooges.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa LeeAnn Francis Sorice; a daughter, Kathryn Grace Sorice; brother William L. Baxendell Sr; sister-in-law Judith Ann Falvo Baxendell; nephew William L. Baxendell Jr. (Janet); great-niece Kayla Baxendell; great-nephew Braden Baxendell; niece Jody L. Baxendell Sprowls; great-niece Mackenzie Sprowls; great-nephew Tristan Sprowls; aunt Doris Sorice (Michael); and aunt Marie Sorice Durso.

In the continued interest of public safety, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

