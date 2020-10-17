Charles A. Szopo, 87, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, where he spent the last few days of his life, with his children by his side.

Chuck, along with his eight siblings and parents that he cherished, was raised in Mather. He proudly served the U.S. Army as a sergeant. He loved baseball as a young man and later took up golf, where he excelled to become the golf pro at Greene County Country Club.

Chuck married Mary Jane Beck, moved to Cleveland, and raised four children. He worked in the steel mills as a crane operator for 35 years. He was always a sharp dresser and a natural charmer. His passions were his family, including nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, friends such as his golf buddies, GOLF!, dancing, the casino, and most sports.

Those who loved him best and will miss him always include his loving children, Chuck (deceased), Rick, Todd (Caryn) and Michelle Drenkhan (Fred); his precious grandchildren, Candace, Amy, Brandon, Madeline, Emilia, Sophia, Camille and Josephine; and Ryan; cherished siblings Helen, Esther, Lou (deceased), Julia, John, Mary, Barb and Rosie.

Private Family Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon.