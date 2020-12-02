Charles A. Zalar Sr., 82, of Greensboro, died at 12:53 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, in Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born Saturday, August 6, 1938, in Greensboro, a son of the late Anthony Zalar and June Hartley Zalar.

Mr. Zalar was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed woodworking and reading books on history. He was past commander of the Greensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6303 and a member of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 in Mt. Morris. He was also a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 of Waynesburg.

Mr. Zalar worked for Chrysler Corp. in Ohio and then worked for Morton Salt in Newark, Del., as a truck dispatcher. He then worked for Interstate Electric in Chantilly, Va., as a warehouse manager.

His wife, Joyce E. Bellis Zalar, whom he married June 27, 1993, died September 24, 2017.

Surviving are one daughter, Dana Berger of Millsboro, Del.; two sons, Charles Zalar Jr. of Georgetown, Del., and Mark Edward Zalar of Hockhessin, Del.; one stepson, Thomas Cooper Sr. of Isabella; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Karen Moody of Glenshaw; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one stepson, Jerry E. Cooper; and one brother, Anthony Zalar.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at the Greensboro VFW Post #6303, in the spring.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.