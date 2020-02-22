Charles Allen Thistlethwaite, 90, of Washington, formerly of Jefferson, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 26, 1929, in Morgan Township, a son of the late Edward V.P. and Flossie Stilwell Thistlethwaite.

Charles was a 1947 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.

He worked for Equitable Gas Company as a field man, a welder and station engineer for 40 years and never had a sick day.

Charles lived most all his life in Morgan Township, with the exception of the last few years.

He was a member of Jefferson Baptist Church, Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 and Slovak Club in Crucible.

On September 14, 1948, he married Janet Lei Hackey, who died July 24, 2003.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Walker of Canonsburg and Janet Drizos of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Amy Gueydan, Krissy Leffakis and Steve Drizos Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; a sister, Betty Hurd of Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Edward Thistlethwaite.

At the request of the deceased, arrangements are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

