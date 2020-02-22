Charles Allen Thistlethwaite

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Allen Thistlethwaite.
Service Information
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA
15344
(724)-883-2506
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Allen Thistlethwaite, 90, of Washington, formerly of Jefferson, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 26, 1929, in Morgan Township, a son of the late Edward V.P. and Flossie Stilwell Thistlethwaite.

Charles was a 1947 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.

He worked for Equitable Gas Company as a field man, a welder and station engineer for 40 years and never had a sick day.

Charles lived most all his life in Morgan Township, with the exception of the last few years.

He was a member of Jefferson Baptist Church, Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 and Slovak Club in Crucible.

On September 14, 1948, he married Janet Lei Hackey, who died July 24, 2003.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Walker of Canonsburg and Janet Drizos of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Amy Gueydan, Krissy Leffakis and Steve Drizos Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; a sister, Betty Hurd of Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Edward Thistlethwaite.

At the request of the deceased, arrangements are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Jefferson, PA   (724) 883-2506
funeral home direction icon