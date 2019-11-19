Charles Angelo "Buck" Gismondi, 77, of Elco, died Saturday, November 16, 2019.

He was born Friday, October 23, 1942, in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles J. Gismondi and the late Dorothy "Dorna" Ciarrocchi Gismondi.

A 1960 graduate of North Union High School, Chuck received his bachelor's degree in 1964 from California University of Pennsylvania and his master's degree from West Virginia University in 1968, returning to his alma mater in 1969 to teach in the speech pathology (now communications disorders) department. He was a proud brother of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity, where he served as president for two years, and later, as faculty adviser. In 1973, he became Cal's assistant baseball coach and the Vulcan's head coach in 1980. He guided the baseball team for the next 17 seasons. Coinciding with the stellar team play during the Gismondi years were countless exceptional individual performances. Eight Vulcans advanced to professional baseball under Gismondi, including All-American southpaw Rick Krivda, a 2000 U.S. Olympic medalist.

Chuck's No. 29 jersey was officially retired by Cal U. President Dr. Angelo Armenti Jr. during part of the 1996 Alumni Weekend activities. The popular associate professor retired after a 33-year teaching career from Cal U. in January 2002.

Constantly loyal and grateful to his alma mater, Gismondi also established a scholarship to the Vulcan baseball program.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Gismondi.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Barbara Gismondi, and three children, Jennifer Rae Gismondi of Belle Vernon, Maria Gismondi and husband Chet Unger of Upper St. Clair and Tony Gismondi of Finleyville. Also surviving are two grandsons, Miles and Axel Unger, and his first wife, Char St. John (Jennifer's mother).

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, November 21, in Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Father Thumma Fathimareddy officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.

Viaquest Home Health Care and Hospice provided excellent care to Buck.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Charles A. Gismondi Baseball Scholarship, 250 University Avenue, California, PA 15419.