Charles Arthur Waychoff, 86, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Empath Hospice, Palm Harbor, Fla.

He was born January 4, 1933, in Washington, a son of the late Frank Charles and Vera Grace Clemons Waychoff. Charles attended school in Washington and in May 1950 enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard, and on September 5, 1950, he went on active duty with the 28th division and served for 24 months. He returned home and rejoined the Pennsylvania National Guard until 1984. He then joined the 630th Transportation Company of the Army Reserve until retiring in late 1988. He worked for Glass Company starting in December 1952, and retiring from Ball Glass after it closed in late April 1988. His hobbies were dancing, camping, bartending and assisting in social events. Charles belonged to the First Lutheran Church in Washington. He is survived by his three children, Richard C. Waychoff of Stratham, N.H., Barry Lee Waychoff and wife Amber of Washington, Rebecca Jane Stafford and husband Michael of Tampa; five grandchildren, Steven Osborn, Rachel Stafford, Nathan Waychoff, Jamie Waychoff and Skylar Waychoff; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, whom he married in 1961, Wanda Jean Banks Waychoff, in 2008; one brother, James C. Waychoff; and two sisters, Leana Jean and Patty Jane Waychoff. Family viewing will be at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Thomas Olen Drive, Clarksburg, W.Va., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday followed by public viewing 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service and Cemetery service.