Charles Byron Holman
Charles Byron Holman, 37, beloved son of Terri and Kirk Holman, brother of James Holman, nephew of Henry Weremy, dear friend of Joshua Crockett and Shelly Downes, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in California.

Charles had a unique sense of humor, keen intellect, and a wide range of interests from all things political to Pokemon. From the early age of three, he developed a great love for birds that continued throughout his life. He was a talented cook and loved sharing his creations with family and friends.

Charles was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania Honors Program, the Paterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky, and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Orleans. He taught at Tulane University and the University of New Orleans.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of California.

Charles was predeceased by his grandparents, Merrill and Byron Holman, and Agnes and Charles Weremy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the National Aviary, 700 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.

Family will receive friends in the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, and until 11 a.m., the time of funeral services, Saturday, November 21, with the Rev. Dr. Grafton Eliason officiating.

In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing Covid-19 universal precautions, social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home
NOV
21
Visitation
Mariscotti Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mariscotti Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mariscotti Funeral Home
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
7249382210
