Charles "Mick" Crawford Clayton, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020, in The Heritage Center, Morristown.

He was born in Pittsburgh. He was a member of First Christian Church of Morristown and was in corporate labor relations.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold B. and Helen Catherine Stewart Clayton; grandson Gregory Speelman; and brother James Robert Clayton.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lois "Penny" Clayton; children Michael Clayton, Lynne Braun-Warth (Jeff) and Jeff (Lori) Speelman; grandchildren Jenica Clayton, Chi Hye Chong, Brian (Katie) Braun and Alyssa Warth; great-grandchildren Akira, Jae Hae and Asia Walker; sister Marilyn Joann Cogar; special nephew Steve Cogar; and nieces and nephews Kelly Cogar, Donnie Cogar, Kathy Shields and Kim Cogar.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mayes Mortuary.