Charles D. Caleffie, 81, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Acuity Specialty Hospital, Weirton. He was born September 20, 1938, in Wheeling, a son of the late Ermil Eldon Caleffie and Violet Gertrude Mozingo Caleffie.

Chuck was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Linda Edwards Caleffie (2018).

He was a member of Paris Presbyterian Church, New Cumberland Lodge No. 22 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons, Osiris Shriners and Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville.

Chuck was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from International Mill Service. Prior to his retirement he owned several companies including a tire retread manufacturing company.

Surviving are his daughter, Melinda (Jonathan) Cox of Lake Jackson, Texas; son, Matthew (Jennifer) Caleffie of Weirton; sisters Violet Jean (Donald) Vega, Nancy Jane Madison, all of Langeloth; grandchildren Abigail Cox, Alex Delancey, Eric Delancey, Ian Cox and Nick Delancey; and great-grandson Liam Kirkbride.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, where the funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6, with The Reverend Dr. Christina Hosler presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Mary H. Weir Public Library, 3442 Main Street, Weirton, WV 26062. www.steelandwolfe.com.