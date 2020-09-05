1/1
Charles E. Russell
1950 - 2020
Charles E. Russell, 69, of Washington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Born September 7, 1950, he was a son of the late Ethel and Albert Russell; beloved husband to Pam Russell for 45 years; loving father to Amanda (Brett) Pawich and Charles E. Russell II; cherished grandfather to Cole and Paityn Pawich; dear brother to Darlene Elliott, Harold Russell and Howard Russell. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Siefert, Albert Russell, Gaylord Russell, Clara Turk, Betty Torboli and Lois Weaver.

Charles was a proud Army veteran. He enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the birds and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but he most importantly cherished the time he spent with his grandkids.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
