1/
Charles E. Wallace
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles E. Wallace, 75, of Bobtown, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, in his home.

He was born June 24, 1945, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John and Paula E. Bruce Wallace.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Tuesday, October 13, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The Rev. J. Francis Frazer will officiate. A committal service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Point Marion Endowed Cemetery, Point Marion.

Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, or additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Committal
11:00 AM
Point Marion Endowed Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved