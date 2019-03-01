Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Cumberledge.

Charles Edward "Butch" Cumberledge, 67, of Washington, died at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Friday, January 25, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Joseph Cumberledge and Alma Miller Riley.

Mr. Cumberledge enjoyed collecting coins and doing adult coloring books. He especially enjoyed spending time with his great-grandson, Mason, his bosom old pal.

He worked for 25 years for William S. Hopkins and Sons Contracting in Waynesburg. He then worked as a foreman for Accubid in construction, retiring in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Ruse Cumberledge, whom he married January 22, 1972.

Also surviving are two daughters, Erian Tennant of Waynesburg and Erika Clark and husband James of Washington; three sons, Charles Edward Cumberledge II and wife Georginia of Waynesburg, Douglas Cumberledge of Washington and John William Cumberledge of Washington; 12 grandchildren, two whom he raised as his own, Alma and Kayla Cumberledge; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Joetta Powell of New Bethlehem, Bonnie Young of Beaver Falls, Connie Bowers of Marianna and Sharon Kay Smith of Rogersville; a brother, Michael Cumberledge of Carlisle; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Roxanne Toland, and three brothers, George Earl Cumberledge, Paul Cumberledge and Albert Ray Cumberledge.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Monday, March 4, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Juanita Hanning officiating. Burial will be private.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral cost.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.